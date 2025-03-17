We would last three days without it.

As far as natural resource ranks, water is runner-up only to our atmosphere.

The theme of World Water Day 2025 on Saturday, March 22 is ‘Glacier Preservation.’

In 2023, glaciers lost more than 600 gigatons of water, the largest mass loss registered in 50 years, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Nearly two-billion people rely on water from glaciers, snowmelt and mountain run-off for drinking, agriculture, and energy production.

Water topics will be served three ways at the University of Victoria to mark World Water Day this week.

A resource fair, film screening and expert dialogue are on the docket for Thursday, March 20, led by the POLIS Water Sustainability Project at UVic’s Centre for Global Studies.

The Water Sustainability Resource Fair will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the Michèle Pujol Room of the Student Union Building.

The event offers networking opportunities with leaders and experts from the broader community, research labs and local businesses.

At 5 p.m., Cinecenta will host a film screening of The Spirit Who Swims, a love manifesto to salmon and their spiritual and material importance to Indigenous Peoples along the Fraser River.

After the film screening, a facilitated dialogue and Q&A will be held with a panel of experts: Bev Sellars, UVic Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, former chief of the Xatśūll Nation and film producer/co-director; Deborah Curran, UVic Environmental Law Centre executive director; Robert Clifford, UBC Allard School of Law Indigenous Legal Studies co-academic director; and film co-director and cinematographer Garry Tutte.