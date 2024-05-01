University of Victoria students erected a Palestine Solidarity Encampment on campus on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, organizers say they stand in solidarity with those steadfastly resisting in Palestine, including students demonstrating at UBC's Point Grey Campus, the University of Ottawa, Montreal's McGill University, and campuses across the U.S.



The students are demanding the university divest from corporations that support Israel, cut academic ties with Israeli universities, and condemn the ongoing war in Gaza.

More to come....