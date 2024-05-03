The University of Victoria has issued another update on the Pro-Palestinian protest on the quad.

They have reached out via email to welcome a dialogue with student representatives involved with the Palestine Solidarity Encampment to join the broader conversation at UVic regarding divestment.

Saanich and Oak Bay Fire did a safety check walk-through of the encampment . The school says those in the encampment have been peaceful and complied with the request.

Saanich Police are working closely with Campus Security.

The access to some buildings is being still being more closely managed at this time with many buildings having reduced access between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

UVIC says its committed to working with members of the UVic community taking part in the encampment and are hopeful of a productive dialogue and peaceful resolution.