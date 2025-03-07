A politics professor with the University of Victoria suggested many onlookers are expecting Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney to take the win on Sunday, after his party-outsider brand and international reputation benefited his campaign while the trade war with the U.S. heated up.

Lansdowne Professor of Social Policy in the Faculty of Human & Social Development at the University of Victoria Michael Prince said contest uses a ranked ballot vote, with roughly 400,000 registered Liberal voters weighing in on the outcome from Wednesday (March 5) to Sunday (March 9).

Prince said former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland seemed like she was set to be frontrunner at the beginning of this campaign, as a long-time solid cabinet member with a history of negotiating on trade with the U.S.

“There was few people who could have challenged her for that, and Mark Carney was it,” he said, adding that Freeland has put on a brave face with comments suggesting Carney could be her finance minister after she wins.

“We’ll see how well she does,” he said.

Prince also said the relatively young Karina Gould has run a good campaign which may set herself up for success in future leadership race as someone in the next generation of Liberals.

Whether Carney or Freeland takes the top spot, Prince said one of the first questions the party’s next leader will be asked is when an election will come. At this point, it is as much a matter of speculation as what could be next for current prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince was on CFAX 1070 this morning with Al Ferraby: