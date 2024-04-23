Two bodies have now been located during a search for two kayakers who went missing over the weekend while going between D'Arcy Island and Island View Beach.

The bodies were found on American side of the border, but US Authorities have yet to identify the bodies as the missing kayakers.

"On April 22 around 3pm the San Juan Country Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a body floating in the water against the rocks in Grandma's Cove on the South West side of San Juan Island," says San Juan Country Sheriff Eric Peter. They launched their boat and recovered the body of a male from the water. "Today, April 23, around 6:30am, the San Juan Country Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a body floating in Middle Channel... at the Southern most point of San Jaun Island... the Sheriff's boat was launched again and the deceased body of one male was recovered from the water and turned over the coroner's office."

Peter confirms a kayak maching the description of the tandem kayak the two missing men were using was located on Henry Island, near San Jaun Island. That kayak has been turned over to Canadian authorities.

There's no further active search underway.

36-year-old Daniel MacAlpine and 26-year-old Nicholas West were paddling from D'Arcy Island to Island View Beach on Saturday but never showed up.