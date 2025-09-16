Organizers of the annual Ribfest in Esquimalt say the local community has rallied in support of the charity event on the heels of a theft involving a hundreds of 3-D printed drink token knock-offs that ended by robbing the event thousands of dollars.

Ribfest raises funds specifically focused on children’s organizations – around $10 for every single token redeemed.

So after help from the media, including CFAX1070, organizers have received close to $10,000 in additional donations from individuals and businesses in the community.

One of the cheques, $2000 by Dale Morton from local company Sasquatch Heat Pumps, will be presented in front of the Esquimalt Fire Hall at noon Thursday.