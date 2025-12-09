Nanaimo RCMP say the death of a 65-year-old resident last month is now a homicide investigation.

The body of Sherry Shelley was discovered in the early hours of Friday, November 14, after RCMP were called to a vehicle on fire in a wooded area on College Drive near Hwy 19.

The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit is asking residents in that area to review a 4-hour block of time on their dashcam footage or home surveillance video, specifically between 11 p.m. November 13 and 3 a.m. November 14.

RCMP are looking for any footage captured of the victim's white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Investigators say the possible driving routes are:

From the Doumont area to College Drive via Parkway.

From the Doumont area to College Drive via Jinglepot Rd.

From Harwood Road (in Lantzville), along Old Logging Road to Vipond Rd.

Contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 if you have any information.