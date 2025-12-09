Nanaimo RCMP say the death of a 65-year-old resident last month is now a homicide investigation.
The body of Sherry Shelley was discovered in the early hours of Friday, November 14, after RCMP were called to a vehicle on fire in a wooded area on College Drive near Hwy 19.
The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit is asking residents in that area to review a 4-hour block of time on their dashcam footage or home surveillance video, specifically between 11 p.m. November 13 and 3 a.m. November 14.
RCMP are looking for any footage captured of the victim's white Volkswagen Tiguan.
Investigators say the possible driving routes are:
Contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 if you have any information.