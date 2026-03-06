The construction will connect the cable duct bank installed last summer to the new duct bank in Viaduct Park.

This work is part of critical infrastructure upgrades and will require a four-week westbound lane closure on Gorge Road East.

Eastbound traffic will remain open throughout the four weeks of construction.

To keep drivers informed, electronic message boards will be placed at key locations one week before work begins.

Starting Tuesday (March 10) brief alternating single-lane closures in both directions will take place during non-peak hours for asphalt cutting and verification of underground utility locations.

Between March 16 and April 10, westbound traffic will be detoured via Burnside Road and Harriet Road. The closure will occur at Jutland Road.

In coordination with the City of Victoria, and in consideration of the eastbound lane closure for their Bay Street Bridge project, maintaining eastbound traffic on Gorge Road East was determined to be the best approach.

Crews will begin excavating the westbound lane to connect to the existing duct bank, then continue across to the eastbound lane and into Viaduct Park. When work shifts into the eastbound lane, eastbound traffic will be redirected into the westbound lane to ensure traffic flow is maintained. The work cannot be carried out at night for crew safety and the extent of open excavation.

This work supports the Victoria to Esquimalt Cable Replacement Project, which will replace a corroded underground transmission cable installed in 1980. The new 230-kilovolt, oil-free insulated cable will span 2.3 kilometres beneath city streets in Victoria and Esquimalt, with a portion crossing under the Gorge Waterway. The upgrade will improve reliability, address seismic risks, and meet growing energy needs.