Unregulated toxic drugs claimed 182 lives in B.C. in April, about six people daily

The BC Coroners Service says this represents a 24% decrease from the number of deaths in April 2023 (239), the risk posed by unregulated drug supply remains very high.

At least 14,582 people in the province have lost their lives to toxic drugs in that time, including 763 in the first four months of 2024.

Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death for people in B.C. age 10 to 59, and accounts for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

Fentanyl continues to be the primary driver of unregulated toxic-drug deaths in 2024, detected in 82% of toxicological test results.

Nearly 50% of deaths in April were between the ages of 30 and 49 - 7 in 10 were male.

The death rate for females has nearly doubled since 2020, from about 13 to 23 per 100,000 in 2024.

Greater Victoria, Vancouver and Surrey experienced the most loss of life in April from unregulated toxic drugs, followed closely by Nanaimo and Prince George

83 per cent of unregulated drug deaths in 2024 occurred inside -- 48% in private homes.

April marked 8 years since the public-health emergency was first declared.