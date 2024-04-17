The Explora-1, which launched last year, is billed as a luxury cruise ship and is on its way to the arctic.



"Explora-1 is a cruise ship that has never been to Canada before. It's its first visit and we're pretty excited that they've chosen Victoria as a first stop," says Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning who was at Ogden Point to greet passengers as they disembarked. "We hope to see more luxury brands like this in future in Victoria because it's a great opportunity for passengers to see our amazing city and a great opportunity for our community to see a different type of cruise ship.”

The Explora-1 is not traveling back and forth on a regular route like many of the ships Victoria sees. Instead, it's on a voyage around the world and passengers can get on and get off after staying for various lengths of time.

"It's a different type of experience and a different type of cruise. The passengers that typically choose luxury brands are looking for something that's unusual in the cruise market. Not only is this brand unique but of course their itineraries are unique," says Lewis-Manning.

After leaving Victoria Wednesday night, the ship will travel to the arctic before stopping at Vancouver, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Caribbean, Africa, and beyond.