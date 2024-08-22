The Victoria Professional Firefighters Association says they will meet with Premier David Eby about Victoria firefighter Josh Montgomery's one day suspension without pay.

This follows Eby's public statements suggesting that Montgomery should receive an apology if he was disciplined merely for his letter to the premier. The letter expressed Montgomery's opinions about the location of a new homeless services hub as part of his description about his concerns about public safety.



The union has not shared any details about the meeting with Eby. However, its statement says the union has commenced steps to refute the discipline handed to Josh Montgomery, as outlined in its collective agreement with the city.