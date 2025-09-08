B.C.’s minister responsible for labour has appointed long-time mediator to help move along the Cowichan Transit strike which has been dragging along for more than half a year.

On Friday (Sept. 5), Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced Vince Ready would be getting involved.

This move was welcomed by Unifor—the union representing Transdev operators, cleaners and mechanics at Local 114 and HandyDART accessible transit operators at Local 333-BC.

“Under the terms of the agreement, the union and the employer will work with Ready for up to 10 days to reach a mediated settlement,” the union said in a statement.

This comes after the union and Transdev rejected the recommendations of the previous mediator the province put up to the job.

A local mayor who’s town has been navigating life amidst the strike also had good things to say about Ready’s appointment to this role.

Lake Cowichan mayor Tim McGonigle suggested Ready’s experience in bringing disputes to a resolution is needed in a situation where people who rely on transit are seeing wide-reaching impacts on their lives.

“We’re hearing anecdotally about people missing work opportunities, medical appointments,” he said, adding that he does not begrudge the workers for sticking by their right to strike.

McGonigle has previously spoken about how the strike has compounded issues with access to health care for some local seniors who do not drive as it faces a severe doctors shortage.

He was on CFAX 1070 today with Al Ferraby: