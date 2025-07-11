Cars are the stars in Greater Victoria over the next two weekends!

A five-block stretch of Oak Bay Avenue will be gridlocked for good reason on Sunday, as the 25th annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival rolls out some 300 unique sets of wheels.

Late founder Ken Agate, well-known for his love of cool cars, started the festival back in 1999.

2025's theme is 'Drive for Adventure' highlighting various vehicles and drivers who have completed trans-continental rallies such as the Peking to Paris event and off-road rally racing such as the 1956 VW Beetle that Victoria brothers John and Chris Beresford took in 2019.

Oak Bay Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m until after 3 p.m. from Monterey to Mitchell Street - plus portions of Hampshire Road and Elgin Street.

Worth cruising to Saanichton on Sunday too: Check out the annual "Fords & Friends" Show and Shine featuring pre-1989 makes & models at Heritage Acres on Lochside Drive. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Next week, more than 1000 chrome-laden luxuries will grace local streets during the 93rd Northwest Deuce Days happening Thursday through Sunday.

Vehicles up to and including 1951 are featured in the free event held every three years. Registration is sold out.

Popular public viewing events include the Coho Blackball Ferry Welcome Ceremony at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, where you can watch a variety of classic hot-rods disembark.

Belleville Street will be closed between Menzies & Oswego periodically throughout the day.

Staging for the So-Cal Speed Shop Poker Run starts at 7 a.m. Saturday on Dallas Road at Ross Bay, with the Poker Run at 9 a.m.

The official Northwest Deuce Day happens Sunday, July 20 on streets around the Inner Harbour and the BC Legislature.

Expect road closures in the area from early morning until late afternoon.