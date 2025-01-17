Nanaimo RCMP are warning residents after two people reported lost a total $20,000 in separate bitcoin scams within a 24 -hour period earlier this week.

In the first incident on Wednesday, the victim told police he received a phone call from a man with a 'strong south Asian accent' who identified himself as a police officer.

He said the victim’s identity had been compromised and he needed to send a percentage of his assets to the suspect for safekeeping.

The victim was told to deposit $13,000 to a bitcoin machine in the Woodgrove Centre.

Also Wednesday, another man reported getting an email from "US Digital Cellular"- claiming he was eligible to receive a refund for $849.

He was told he first had to complete a questionnaire.

After completing it, he was advised there was an error, and the company had incorrectly sent him $4800.

He was asked to send the extra money back via bitcoin.

To learn more about bitcoin scams check out The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.