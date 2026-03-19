West Shore RCMP say two Ontario residents are in custody in connection with a recent gold jewelry scam.

Last month, police received numerous reports of individuals approaching people in parking lots outside busy retail stores.

Suspects approached members of the public with a similar story, claiming they have run out of money for gas and/or food.

The individuals then offer what they claim is gold jewelry at a very low price in exchange for cash.

Investigators say the suspects are a woman and a man, both 45.

West Shore investigators believe there are more suspects committing this type of fraud in the West Shore.

They're asking citizens to be aware and report suspicious activity to your local police immediately.