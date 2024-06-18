As Taylor Swift concert tickets continue to be a hot commodity - be wary of who you purchase from.

Oak Bay Police are investigating two recent fraud incidents where Swifties were scammed thousands of dollars.



On Tuesday, June 11, a victim told police they saw a posting on Facebook that one of their friends were selling four Taylor Swift tickets for $2400.

The victim purchased the tickets through an e-transfer. Shortly after sending money, they received obvious fake tickets.

The friend reached out to the victim, saying their Facebook account had been hacked -- and the "Tickets for Sale" message was sent to all their friends.

Later that day, the Oak Bay Police heard from another victim on a similar scam.

It appeared their friend was selling Taylor Swift tickets for $500 each. The complainant agreed to buy 4 tickets, e-transferring $2000.

The seller then mentioned a surcharge of $400.

The complainant e-transfered that cash as well -- only becoming suspicious afterwards.

The "Swifty Swindel" have been reported in several other police jurisdictions over the past few weeks.