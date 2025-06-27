West Shore RCMP are searching for two men who robbed a mailroom in Langford early last Tuesday morning.

Investigators say CCTV footage at 3149 Aggregate Court shows the suspects entering the mail room around 5:40 on the morning of June 17.

They gathered numerous packages from the mail room floor and walked out.

You can watch the video HERE.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Light-medium skin tone; Dark facial hair styled in a goatee, wearing a white zip up jacket with black piping and the brand name Nike written across the back with the hood up and a dark colored baseball cap under the hood, burgundy runners, black pants, black rimmed glasses and a red & grey back pack.

Suspect #2 is described as wearing all black, covering their face, a black back pack with a Pelican & Pelican logo on it, black running shoes with a white sole and red Nike check mark, and red & black work gloves with white text on them.