Two men, both in their 40's, were arrested last Thursday in a drug trafficking investigation led by The West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit.

Officers stopped a car near the intersection of Sooke Rd and Jacklin Rd in Langford on June 5, after noticing an inactive licence plate that didn't match the vehicle.

The suspects were arrested and later released. A police search of the vehicle and suspects uncovered:

Approx. 50 grams of suspected Fentanyl;

Approx. 3 grams of suspected Cocaine;

Approx. 3 grams of suspected Crack cocaine;

Approx. 5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine;

Several unknown pills and approx. 7 grams of unknown powder.

Other items found include drug trafficking paraphernalia, bear spray, collapsible baton, machete, folding knife and a stolen licence plate.