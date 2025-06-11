Two men, both in their 40's, were arrested last Thursday in a drug trafficking investigation led by The West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit.
Officers stopped a car near the intersection of Sooke Rd and Jacklin Rd in Langford on June 5, after noticing an inactive licence plate that didn't match the vehicle.
The suspects were arrested and later released. A police search of the vehicle and suspects uncovered:
Other items found include drug trafficking paraphernalia, bear spray, collapsible baton, machete, folding knife and a stolen licence plate.