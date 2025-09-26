More details on the impending closure of more than 400 Starbucks locations across North America.

At least 10 BC locations will shutter. Locally that includes the Cook Street Village & 801 Fort Street coffee shops.

Revelstoke, Kamloops, Penticton, Port Moody , Coquitlam, Surrey, and at least two in Vancouver will also go dark.

In total, across Canada, about 40 Starbucks locations will be impacted starting at soon as Monday.

The company stated in its most recent quarterly earnings release that it will have approximately 18,300 coffee shops by the end of its fiscal year (this month).

This means it will have about 430 fewer locations in the US and Canada than it did at the end of June.

In the memo to employees, CEO Brian Niccol says the plan is to 'uplift' more than 1000 locations to introduce greater texture, warmth, and layered design.