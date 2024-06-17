The Victoria Police Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services Unit is investigating a multi-jurisdictional shooting incident that began in Esquimalt on Sunday night.

Patrol officers were called to reports of multiple shots being fired outside a home in the 1100-block of Lyall Street near Joffre at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.



Two people were shot. One victim has life-threatening injuries, the other non-life-threatening.

The West Shore RCMP confirm officers were called to Victoria General Hospital on Sunday night for a report of two victims with gunshot wounds.

The emergency department was placed into a hold & secure while police investigated the circumstances.

Island Health confirms to CFAX1070 that both Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency departments were placed on lockdown from approximately 11:30.pm. Sunday night until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Patients were not turned away while enhanced security measures were in place.

Victoria Police say no arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is believed to be targeted.

Investigators say updates will be issued if they determine there is any risk to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident can call the E-Comm Report Line at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.