Saanich Police are investigating a serious collision on the TCH Thursday evening.

A driver ended up traveling in the wrong way in the southbound lanes near the Helmcken exit around 9 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved in an ensuing collision. Two drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way has significant injuries.

The route was closed for more than three hours.

The investigation continues.

More to come....