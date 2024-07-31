The Port Transportation Association is planning to stage a truck rally from 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, August 1 through the streets of Victoria.

The rally is a show of solidarity between company owners and drivers, voicing concerns over proposed changes to the drayage industry.



Drayage refers to the transport of goods over short distances, particularly within the same metropolitan area.

Organizers say the NDP’s appointed Commissioner has decided to reshape BC’s container drayage industry by way of licence and undefined terms, as opposed to through proper changes to the Container Trucking Act.

They argue the new regulations will have detrimental effects on BC small business, jobs within all related sectors, risk the health of Canada’s supply chain, and will ultimately increase inflation.

The association says decisions of this magnitude with respect to job loss and preventing business from engaging in lawful commerce, need to be made by elected officials.