Maritime Forces Pacific is hosting exercise "Trident Fury" for the next dozen days across the region.

You may see and hear an increase in military activity - including ships, aircraft, and uniformed personnel.

The international maritime training exercise is being conducted across multiple locations and include members and equipment of the U.S. and Mexican military.

There will be an increase in military vessel activity around Esquimalt Harbour and sailing within Constance Bank.

Military ships may be moving through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and conducting exercises in the water of Vancouver Island's West Coast.

There will also be air training in these areas including uncrewed aircraft (drones) and Royal Canadian Air Force airplanes and helicopters.

Diving operations, ground patrols, and small boats with mounted weapons and uniformed personnel carrying weapons - firing blank ammunition - will training near Ucluelet and Western Barkley Sound.