Going somewhere during the Christmas break? Are you breaking your budget to do it?

A recent Ipsos survey finds financial constraints will keep many of us at home this holiday season.

79% of Canadians asked feel that travel has become less affordable over the past five years.

Of those who are planning to go somewhere, the majority are taking shorter trips and staying within Canada.

52% say they are opting to stay within their home province.

37% of those travelling will be heading to international destinations: 42% to the US, another 26% say its a beach in Mexico or the Caribbean.

To save cash during their trip: 23% will choose cheaper accommodations and 18% fly off-peak times to budget their holiday dollars.