Here on Vancouver Island, the preparations for the first possible real winter storm of the year have been made.

The Transportation Ministry says maintenance crews proactively applied anti-icing brine and are closely monitoring conditions.

The ministry will be working closely with its contractors to ensure plows and tow trucks are deployed quickly during snowy conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution and only drive if their vehicles are winter-ready.

Winter tires are required to travel through the Malahat.