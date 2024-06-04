The Ministry of Transportation says work on the Colquitz River Bridges Widening Project on Highway is about to ramp up starting Tuesday night.

Work will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 pm to 5:30 am until July 4th.



Crews will close the northbound right lane to support widening work for the eastbound Colquitz Bridge.



There is only room for vehicles 3.5 metres in width or less.

Speed limits are also being reduced to 50 kilometres an hour.

The left lane and off-ramp to Burnside Drive will remain open.



The project will widen and seismically retrofit both existing two-lane bridges over Burnside Road on Highway 1.



A bus-on-shoulder lane will be added to each bridge, connecting the bus lanes in both directions from Tillicum Road to the McKenzie Interchange.

