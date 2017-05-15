A traffic stop turned into a significant drug bust in Langford.
Mounties on their bikes pulled over a pick-up truck.
When the driver got out something in a baggie fell from their person.
It is suspected to be fentanyl.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
After a search, they seized suspected Fentanyl, along with Coke, Meth and GHB and 2 grand in cash.
They also obtained a search warrant for the residence of one of the suspects and found more substances there.
The two suspects have been released pending a later court date.