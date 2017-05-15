A traffic stop turned into a significant drug bust in Langford.

Mounties on their bikes pulled over a pick-up truck.

When the driver got out something in a baggie fell from their person.

It is suspected to be fentanyl.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

After a search, they seized suspected Fentanyl, along with Coke, Meth and GHB and 2 grand in cash.

They also obtained a search warrant for the residence of one of the suspects and found more substances there.

The two suspects have been released pending a later court date.