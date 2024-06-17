Increasing traffic back-ups on the way to and from Sooke, as well within the town itself, have some residents at their wits' end.

A petition calling for something to be done about the traffic has gathered approximately 2,000 signatures.

"It's gridlock," says the petition creator Susan Jones, a Sooke resident and business owner. "We had the Ministry of Highways out here in April and they said we're not on the books for anything for ten years. Ten Years!"

Jones says they can't wait that long, "the anxiety in the community gets higher and higher. People are feeling fed up."

She says it's not just a problem for commuters traveling to work or appointments, it's also a growing issue for businesses who are struggling with travel times.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait agrees its a problem and she is thanking those who have signed the petition. "Thank you for signing it. There's the petition. There's a survey that's out. We're receiving emails and letters. All of that helps amplify our message that we need help. We need an ally in the provincial government, across ministries, to improve access in and out of our community."

Both the Tait and Jones agree the the problem is multifaceted, including factors like Sooke's rapidly growing population and the closure of Charters Road within the town. They also agree that the municipality can't solve the problems on their own.