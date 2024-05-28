New updated data from the BC Coroners Service reflects the continued deadly risks posed by the toxic-drug supply.

126 children and youth younger than 19 died from toxic drugs between 2019 and 2023 making unregulated drug toxicity the leading cause of unnatural death for the age group.

Fentanyl or related drugs were detected in 83 per cent of the deaths.

The report also says about two-thirds of those who died were receiving services offered through the Ministry of Children and Family Development, or had previously received them. 85 had a mental-health diagnosis, or had displayed evidence of one.

About 60 per cent of those who died were aged 17 or 18, while just over half of those who died were females, in contrast to the general population where about eight in every 10 people killed by toxic drugs is male.