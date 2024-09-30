The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock cancer fundraiser rolled out of Nanaimo Monday morning after riding into Port Alberni on Friday and Ucluelet and Tofino on Saturday.

The Tour de Rock is a 14-day, 1,200-kilometre journey from Port Hardy to Victoria.

Tour de Rock media rider Baily Parker, co-host of the morning show on 107.3 Virgin Radio in Victoria, said the team was "a little nervous on Friday but did a great job as they conquered the hump into Port Alberni."

The team then continued with a challenging ride on Hwy 4 from Port Alberni to Ucluelet and Tofino.

Bailey said, "That part of the tour has been known to be treacherous in the past, but the team did well, went slow and took care of each other."

Over $373,000 has been raised so far.

The team will stop in Chemainus and Ladysmith on Monday before riding into Lake Cowichan and Duncan on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the team will conquer the Malahat before spending final last 3 days of the tour de Rock on the South Island with many stops including the finale in front of the B.C Legislature on Friday afternoon.

Tour de Rock supports children and families living with and beyond cancer.

Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

For more information or to donate to the 2024 Tour de Rock cause, click HERE.