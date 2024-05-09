Touchdown Pacific coming Labour Day weekend here in Victoria will have even more pizazz.

The BC Lions have announced plans for a game day Viewing Party at Central Park, right around the corner from Royal Athletic Park.

The event begins at 1:00 pm and runs until the game's conclusion.

The party will feature all the action on the big screen as well as food and beverage options, prize giveaways and an appearance from the Uproar Dance Team.

Tickets go on sale in mid June.

Those with game tickets already get in for free.

Westjet has also signed on as the official sponsor.

Details here: https://www.bclions.com/2024/05/07/westjet-announced-as-sponsor-for-touchdown-pacific/