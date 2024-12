E-Comm has released its list of top 10 unusual 911 calls of 2024; quieries that are both amusing -- and alarming.

Police call takers across B.C. once again stressing the importance of protecting critical emergency resources.

The infamous list of calls that didn't warrant an emergency response include:

Their neighbour was wearing too much cologne;

The dry cleaners stained their shirt;

McDonald's wouldn’t open their doors;

Asking for directions to a 24/7 Shoppers Drug Mart;

The box of 38 avocados they purchased were rotten;

They left their phone in an Uber;

Wanting help removing a wasp nest;

Concern about a domesticated-looking bunny in a local park.

Rounding out the Top 10 nuisance calls were 'complaining about a power outage' and 'requesting tech support.'