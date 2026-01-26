Red tape is making a big dent in the amount of time doctors have to see patients.

A new study finds eliminating the estimated 20-million hours of unnecessary paperwork and administrative tasks doctors face annually, would free up the equivalent of 9000 full time physicians.

For individual doctors -- that means reclaiming up to 199 hours a year -- more than a full month of working time.

January 26 to 30 marks the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ Red Tape Awareness Week, highlighting how unnecessary bureaucracy affects Canadians’ access to essential services.

The CFIB report was released today as part of CFIB's 17th annual Red Tape Awareness Week.

The BC College of Family Physicians (BCCFP) is urging the Province to cut digital red tape that is slowing patient care, shrinking appointment availability, and driving longer wait times across BC, delays in medical care are caused by red tape hidden inside the digital systems family doctors are forced to use every day.