That orphaned sea otter pup rescued in critical condition near Tofino last month is thriving under 24-hour care, but a veterinarian at the rescue facility says it's unlikely she will ever be able to return to the wild.

The female pup now named Tofino after a vote conducted on social media, is being looked after at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Society, where she has grown from about two kilograms to more than three kilograms.

The head veterinarian says she is eating well, and may transition from formula to solid food in a few weeks.



Tofino has shown interest in diving when placed in the water and has improved her swimming.



Orphaned otters are poor candidates for re-release because pups are typically taught how to survive in the wild by their mothers.

