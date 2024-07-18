Two people are dead, and one seriously injured after a plane crash Thursday afternoon in Tofino.

Tofino RCMP received a report of a plane crash on a runway at the Long Beach Airport.

Early information is that a small 6-seat aircraft may have suffered an engine fire during takeoff.



One occupant was pulled from the plane was taken to hospital. The two other occupants died at the scene.

Tofino RCMP are working with the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service to determine a cause

Tofino's Mayor Dan Law issued a statement extending gratitude to all the first responders who assisted with this incident whose bravery, dedication, and swift actions are deeply appreciated.