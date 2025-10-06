The BC General Employees Union is hosting a mass march to the legislature in Victoria today, the same day MLAs from across BC are back in Victoria today for the provincial legislature fall sitting

It comes one week after negotiations broke down again and the strike enters its sixth week.

The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 6) at Centennial Square, with workers marching down Blanshard Street.

Picketers from various government buildings joining the march along its route before converging on the lawn of the BC Legislature for a noon hour rally.

Expect traffic delays in the downtown core.