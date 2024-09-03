Saturday marked the third anniversary of a unsolved crime that rattled the Rockland neighborhood.

Investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit have now released a timeline of Jeremy Gordaneer’s final hours.



It's a renewed request for information in the ongoing homicide investigation, where no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

Around 5 a.m. on August 31, 2021, VicPD officers were called to Jeremy's mother’s home in the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens.

Officers found the 49-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries.

VIIMCU investigators continue to build a timeline of the events leading up to Jeremy’s death.

Jeremy was living in Edmonton at the time of his murder. He arrived in Victoria to visit family on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

On August 30, at about 5 p.m., Jeremy went out for dinner with his daughters at a downtown restaurant.

He then stopped at a pub in the 1100-block of Government Street.

From there, Jeremy walked north on Fort Street back to his mother’s home on Carberry Gardens.

Jeremy was last seen outside of the residence at 7:51 that evening.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person in the area of the 1000-block of Carberry Gardens in the early morning hour August 31, 2021.

In 2022, Jeremy Gordaneer’s family, including his sister, Alisa, and his daughters, Clea and Sylvie, made a video, where they shared stories about Jeremy as a loving father and caring brother, and appealed for those who know what happened to him to come forward.

If you have information about this homicide, please call VIIMCU at (250) 380-6211.