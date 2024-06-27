West Shore RCMP is investigating two separate incidents of graffiti at a crosswalk in front of Spencer Middle School on Goldstream Ave in Langford earlier this week.

Both incidents were caught on camera. Investigators are releasing these video surveillance clips to the public, as the work to track down three suspects.



The first incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

The second incident occurred a few hours later around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The graffiti displayed profanity and is being investigated as mischief.

It has since been cleaned-up by the City of Langford.

Suspect 1 :

light skin;

wearing a dark colored hoodie with the hood pulled over baseball cap;

dark colored pants & hiking style boots;

carrying a beverage can in left hand and a spray paint can in right hand.

Suspect 2:

light skin, short dark hair;

wearing brown shorts, a black t-shirt and dark colored baseball cap.

Suspect 3 :