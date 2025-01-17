Three Port Alberni men are facing charges related to sexual offences on minors, including trafficking of youth under 18.

RCMP began to investigate the allegations in 2020 and charges were laid last week.

Police say Shaun Pater faces 15 counts in relation to alleged sexual offences on minors, including the trafficking charge.

Terrance Houbregs and Wayne Moore are accused of six counts each involving sexual offences on minors.

All men have been released on several conditions, including not to have contact with or be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.

The three men are also prohibited from being in parks, community centres, or other places where youth gather.