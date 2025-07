Oak Bay Police remind owners to keep close watch on expensive bicycles - even if it's locked.

This, in the wake of three thefts over three days last week.

Investigators say a secured electric bike valued at $3500 was stolen from the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue on Thursday.

A secured mountain bike worth $1500 was lifted from the same block the following day.

On Saturday, a locked Black MEC Chinook bike worth $1200 was taken from the 1400 block of Monterey Avenue.