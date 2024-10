The annual Great BC ShakeOut happens this week.

The annual "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" exercise is planned for 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The annual campaign is a gentle reminder on how we should respond to an earthquake.

Taking proactive measures such as building an emergency kit is a simple step you can take that greatly increases your safety and preparedness in the event of an earthquake or other emergency.

Click HERE for more information on earthquake safety preparations.