Island Health and CRD are urging visitors to avoid contact with blue green algae and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lake until the advisory has been lifted.

The algae's toxins may cause a range of symptoms, including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.



Advisories are currently in place for Thetis Lake, Durrance Lake, Beaver Lake and Prior Lake.

