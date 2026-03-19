The Canada Revenue Agency will permanently close all drop boxes currently available at 45 locations across Canada on Friday, May 29.

This change will happen after the 2026 tax filing season, to minimize disruption for taxpayers.

Documents will be accepted via drop box until the end of day on Thursday, May 28.

The move is due mostly to declining use: Between 2018–2019 and 2024–2025, the number of items submitted via drop boxes decreased by 78%, from nearly two-million items to just over 430,000.

Security Concerns also factored into the decision: Closing drop boxes addresses risks such as break-ins, vandalism, and the handling of suspicious packages by employees.

Last tax-filing season, the CRA received more than 33-million tax returns, 93% of those were filed online.