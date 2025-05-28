The 6th Annual Village Block Party is returning to Cook Street Village next weekend.

The popular neighbourhood celebration runs 10am 'til 6pm on Sunday, June 8.

The event that attracted 35,000 people last year spans six blocks, featuring 150+ local vendors, 3 live music stages, a vintage car rebuild showcase, and the “Fastest Dog” race.

Heats will go at noon 2pm and 4pm. Pups can register online in advance.

Free bike lock-up will be available at the Activity Centre parking lot and you are encouraged to walk cycle or take transit as local parking is reserved for residents.

New addition this year is "Cruising with Carla" - Carla Escobar is a military veteran who re-builds vintage cars - a number of the vintage vehicles will be onsite.

One will be raffled - with 100% proceeds supporting service dogs for veterans.

Increased attention has been paid to public safety and vehicle barricade protocols have been updated in light of recent national security concerns.

Proceeds from the Block Party support boulevard improvements and the protection of Cook Street’s magnificent Chestnut trees.