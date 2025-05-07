If all goes as planned, your cell phone should light up & sound off at 1:55 this afternoon.

Canada's emergency public alerting system will be put to the test today. (Wednesday, May 7)

Alert Ready will be broadcast on TV, radio, and many wireless devices at different times in each province and territory -- except for Quebec.

The test simulates an emergency but requires no action.

This is part of Canada's effort to ensure the system works and raises awareness about the threat of wildfires, earthquakes & tsunamis during this Emergency Preparedness Week.