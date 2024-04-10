The Royal BC Museum and the Terry Fox Centre announced that they have entered a long-term partnership to protect and preserve the iconic Terry Fox collection.



Under the partnership, the Royal BC Museum will become stewards of the Fox family's collection of objects gathered throughout both the Canadian legend's short life and 1980 Marathon of Hope.



April 12th marks the 44th anniversary of the day Terry set out on his Marathon of Hope, a feat that would have taken him and his support crew across the country from the Atlantic Ocean in St. John's, Newfoundland, to his final destination, the Pacific Ocean in Vancouver, BC.



Many of the objects included in the collection were once part of the Terry Fox: Running to the Heart of Canada travelling exhibition that was on display at the Royal BC Museum from April to October 2017.

