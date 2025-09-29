Sidney/North Saanich RCMP have arrested four teens late last week in connection with a stolen vehicle incident and rash of attempts.

Investigators say a resident reported his 2021 Dodge Ram stolen overnight last Thursday.

Saanich Police had already received a complaint of an erratic driver in that vehicle.

Later that morning, Sidney RCMP received a report of a truck stuck at the spit area of the Tsawout community.

Witnesses saw four teens leaving the scene. Shortly after, another resident on Mt Newton Cross Road reported an attempted theft of a vehicle from their driveway.

Officers arrested the suspects a short time later.

Police also received reports of vehicles damaged at a local dealership, with losses estimated at over $20,000 -- as well as thefts from vehicles in the area.

Investigators believe these incidents are connected. Sidney RCMP are asking to hear from anyone with information.

Residents are reminded that vehicle thefts and vandalism in Sidney/North Saanich have risen in recent months, and owners are urged not to leave valuables or keys in vehicles.