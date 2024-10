Ladysmith RCMP are asking for information from the public as they continue to investigate a deadly collision around 10:30 Monday evening.

Police say a 19-year-old man driving a Nissan 350-Z died at the scene of a single vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Hwy south of Aqua Terra Rd.

The highway was closed for several hours for the initial investigation.

The exact cause of the collision has yet to be determined.