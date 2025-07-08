Comox Valley RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of a 17-year-old at Comox Lake over the weekend.

First responders were called to the area known as Devil’s Ladder, after a boy jumped from a cliff into the water around 9:45 Saturday evening - and failed to resurface.

Nearby paddleboarders immediately began CPR on the victim. The youth was rushed to hospital, but did not regain consciousness.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the community," said Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer. "It’s a tragedy that touches everyone, whether you knew him personally or not."

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, and by what means the youth came to his death.

At this time, investigators say there is no evidence to suggest that criminality was involved.