The 10 day celebration features jazz, blues, funk, world music and more in venues around the City of Victoria. But this year's edition also continues a recent trend of featuring some acts on a stage in Esquimalt's Bullen Park.

Jazz Fest Producer Darryl Mar that's where they'll host a 40th Birthday Bash on Thursday June 27, "that evening is going to be given away as part of our birthday present to Greater Victoria absolutely free. The show starts at 5:30. Three bands on that night. It goes to 10 o'clock."

The festival offers free-to-attend outdoor performances, ticketed and cover charge shows, and free-to-attend workshops across Victoria and Esquimalt.



For more information visit jazzvictoria.ca

