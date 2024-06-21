The 40th TD Victoria International Jazz Fest begins Friday night, June 21.
The 10 day celebration features jazz, blues, funk, world music and more in venues around the City of Victoria. But this year's edition also continues a recent trend of featuring some acts on a stage in Esquimalt's Bullen Park.
Jazz Fest Producer Darryl Mar that's where they'll host a 40th Birthday Bash on Thursday June 27, "that evening is going to be given away as part of our birthday present to Greater Victoria absolutely free. The show starts at 5:30. Three bands on that night. It goes to 10 o'clock."
The festival offers free-to-attend outdoor performances, ticketed and cover charge shows, and free-to-attend workshops across Victoria and Esquimalt.
For more information visit jazzvictoria.ca